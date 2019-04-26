Sherman E. CoatsJune 12, 1953 - April 20, 2019Sherman Eugene Coats, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, April 26, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 27, at Marshall Chapel Baptist Church, 1121 N. 6th Street in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

