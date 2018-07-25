Adeline Emma CoatsNov. 28, 1928 - July 23, 2018Mrs. Adeline Emma Coats, age 89, passed away, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Waco, Texas. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 26, at Waco Memorial Park, with Dr. Craig Klempnauer officiating.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

