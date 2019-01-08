Herminia ClukeFeb. 28, 1920 - Jan. 5, 2019Herminia Cluke, 98, of Waco, Texas, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2019 surrounded by family. Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2019, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Waco, Texas. Service will begin at 10:00 a.m., with Father Eduardo Jazo as Celebrant. Interment following in Oakwood Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.