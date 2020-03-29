Betty Close January 2, 1925 - March 24, 2020 Our mother, Betty Close, passed from this life on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, and the loss we feel cannot fully be put into words. She was born Betty Claire Earp in Wheeling, West Virginia, on January 2, 1925. Her parents, Harold Robert Earp, Sr. and Alma Cox Schang, preceded her in death, as did her brother, Harold Robert Earp, Jr. We, her children, are Sally Reynolds (Jim), William E. Close, III, and Pam Geldmeier (Gary). Collectively, we gave her four grandchildren: Randy Cooley (Megan), Susan Spanley (Jeff), Shelly Turner (Matt), and Mark Reynolds (Tracey), along with eight great-grandchildren: Noah and Hank Cooley, Erin and Makenna Spanley, Chyanne, Lane, and Liam Turner, and Reagan Reynolds. The family wishes to thank Zane Neeley for the care and compassion she showed our mother for the last several years. Also we would like to thank Uni Murphy and her staff at Lake Ridge Healthy Living and Sarah Darst with Interim Hospice.
