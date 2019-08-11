Christopher Raiford ClinkscalesAug. 14, 1963 - July 21, 2019Chris Clinkscales, age 55, passed away, July 21, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with liver disease. He was born in Waco, Texas, to Ernest and Frances Clinkscales. Chris attended school in Waco and graduated from Jefferson Moore High School in 1981.Chris had a brilliant technical and creative mind. He started several businesses, beginning at age 14. He moved to Houston in 1988 and had a very successful career with Kodak and Compaq Computer, eventually becoming a private contractor in recent years.Chris lived "large", with no limitations, and will be remembered by his family and many friends as a caring and fun loving dare-devil. He was preceded in death by his father Ernest Clinkscales.Survived by his wife, Susie, of Houston; and a large Waco family: son, Mat Clinkscales and wife, Kera; granddaughter, Kaylee Clinkscales; mother, Frances Layne and husband, Jack; sister, Cherie Sivess and husband, Chuck; brothers, John Layne and wife, Emmylou, J.R. Layne and wife, Laura; and many nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at Klein Funeral Home, 9719 Worthem Blvd. Houston, TX 77065 on August 16, 2019. Messages, memories, and photos can be left at www.legacy.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.