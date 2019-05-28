Joann McNamara CliftonAugust 22, 1951 - May 24, 2019Joann McNamara Clifton, 67, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 24, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am, Thursday, May 30, at The First Baptist Church of Waco, with The Rev. Barry Camp officiating, with a Reception following. Visitation will be 5 to 7 pm, Wednesday, May 29, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Joann was born August 22, 1951, in Plainview, Texas, to Harrold and Margaret Diggs. She grew up in Anaheim, California, and came to Waco to attend Baylor University from where she earned her degree. In 1973, Joann married Michael P. McNamara, Sr. and they had three children. In 2008, she married James R. Clifton, with whom she especially enjoyed traveling. Throughout the years, Joann loved being a homemaker, and also enjoyed her time teaching at St. Paul's Episcopal School and Vanguard College Preparatory School. She was passionate about spending time with her family, and enjoyed traveling with them to Colorado, California, and the lake. She was deeply fond of her many wonderful friends and those in her prayer group. Joann was most passionate about her personal relationship with Jesus Christ, The Lord and Savior. She was preceded in death by her parents.She is survived by her husband, Jim Clifton; son, Michael McNamara and wife, Claire, and their children, Michael T. and Madeline; daughter, Margaret McNamara, and her son, Cullen; son, Parnell McNamara and wife, Amanda, and their children, Margaret Leigh and Parnell; sister, Karen Bell and husband, Mark; brother, David Diggs and wife, Diane. She is also survived by Rye Clifton and wife, Megan, and their children, Towns and Millie; Pippin Hinton and husband, Alex and their children, Reiley Claire and Hattie; and extended loving family.The family would be honored by memorials made in her name to a Christian organization of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
