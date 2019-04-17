Arthur CliftonJune 24, 1937 - April 15, 2019Arthur "Art" Clifton, Jr., 81, of Valley Mills, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco.Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 18, at Antioch Community Church in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 18, at Antioch Community Church, with Pastor Jimmy Seibert officiating. Burial will follow at Patrick Cemetery.Art was born August 24, 1937, in Millersview, Texas, to Arthur Clifton and Etta Alexander Clifton. He married Nada Elizabeth Rozzlle Clifton on January 31, 1958 in Abilene.He was Terminal Manager for Merchant Motor Lines having been employed with the company from 1959 until his retirement in 1996. He farmed and ranched in Coleman County for 20 years and in Bosque and McLennan County since 1996. He and Liz resided in the cities of Abilene, Odessa, Waco/China Spring areas, San Angelo, Coleman County and have lived near Valley Mills since 2003.He was a member of Antioch Community Church and served as a life group leader and section leader since 2005.Art was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Etta Clifton; sister, Jean Dupree; and great-grandchild, Jaylie Vonasek.He is survived by his wife, Liz Clifton; daughter, Tami Jobe and husband, Steve; grandchildren, Chaz Jobe, of Athens, Britani Westerfield and husband, Jordan, of Crawford, Jiliane Vonasek and husband, Brian, of Waco, Noah Jobe and Yaritza, of Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, Alizabeth Jobe, Abigail Jobe and Suzannah Jobe all of Waco; great-grandchildren, Angel and Chase, Josh and Adi, Ambry and Jobe, Eli, Annabel, Daemyn, Alyssa, Fletcher, and soon-to-be Jake; sisters, Beth Snowden, of Marble Falls and Ann Petrosky, of Irving; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.