Guy Franklin Clemmons, Sr.July 24, 1929 - December 16, 2018Guy Franklin Clemmons, Sr, 89, passed away Sunday, December 16, 2018. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 20, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco, with Alan Ritchie officiating. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 5-7:00 PM, Wednesday, December 19th at the funeral home.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.