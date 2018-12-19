Guy Franklin Clemmons, Sr.July 24, 1929 - Dec. 16, 2018Guy Franklin Clemmons, Sr, 89, passed away Sunday, December 16, 2018. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 20, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco, with Alan Ritchie officiating. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 19, at the funeral home.Guy was born July 24, 1929, to Robert Henry and Mallie (Stem) Clemmons in Lebanon, Tennessee. He married Rosemary Koerth on January 25, 1955 in Waco. Guy worked at Owen-Illinois Glass Plant for 44 years before retiring. He was a member of the local Masonic Lodge, an avid sports fan who always supported his Baylor Bears and Houston Astros.He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Debby Clay; two brothers, Robert Clemmons and Bill Clemmons; and one sister, Geneva Gibson.Guy is survived by his little bride, Rosemary; children, Guy Clemmons, Jr, Rick Clemmons and wife, Karen, Judy Walker, Randy Clemmons; grandchildren, Olivia, Megan, Mark, David, Chris, Chad, Michael, Jeremy, Aaron; great-grandchildren, James, Joshua, Jacob, Ashton, and Talon; brother, Jerry Clemmons and wife, Lynn; along with numerous nieces and nephews.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
