Robert J. Clemmons, Jr.Aug. 21, 1943 - Dec. 9, 2019Robert Jackson Clemmons, Jr., 76, of Waco, Texas, passed away on Monday December 9, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Graveside services with Masonic Honors will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 13, 2019, at Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 12, 2019, at OakCrest Funeral Home.

