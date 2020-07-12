Paula Clements Jan. 8, 1953 - July 7, 2020 Paula Clements, age 67, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at a local rehab center in Waco. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 14th, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home with Bishop Jerry Milligan officiating. Interment will immediately follow at White Rock Cemetery in Ross. The family will receive visitors 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, July 13th, at the funeral home. In accordance to current regulations, seating is limited, face coverings and social distancing is required. Paula was born January 8, 1953 in Waco, the daughter of Keller and Betty Dennis. Paula graduated from West High School in 1971 and worked 40+ years at American Income Life Insurance. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Waco. Paula was a friend to all with the kindest heart and the best sense of humor. She loved spending time with her children and grandkids. She was the family historian and loved studying genealogy and the stories that she learned. Paula is preceded in death by her mother and the love of her life, Larry Kuydendall. Survivors include her children, Miranda Clements and fiancé, Michael Robichaux, Jeremy Clements and wife, Sandra, Keller Clements and wife, Jasmine; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; father, Keller A Dennis Jr; brothers, Allen Dennis and Dale Dennis Sr; one sister, Donna Stanley; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com
+1
+1
Service information
Jul 13
Visitation
Monday, July 13, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 14
Service
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Tags
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Waco police to enforce mask order as McLennan County's COVID-19 rate among highest in state
-
Fifteenth person in McLennan County dies of COVID-19 as governor puts pause on elective surgeries
-
McLennan County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths as case count surpasses Bell County's
-
Score is love-love: Former Super Centex stars Rodney & Stacey Smith, Shawn & Hali Bell found winning partners
-
Waco man's near-fatal police encounter, wait in jail for mental health treatment highlight need for change, family says
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.