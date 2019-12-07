Maxine ClementsJan. 20, 1929 - Dec. 4, 2019Maxine Clements, 90, of Oglesby, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 8, at Cole Funeral Home, in McGregor, Texas, with visitation one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

