Faye ClementsJune 16, 1932 - Nov. 14, 2019Faye Dell Clements, age 87, of West, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Waco. A celebration of her life will be held 10 a.m., Monday, November 18, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. Burial will follow at White Rock Cemetery near Ross. The family will receive visitors from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, November 17, at the funeral home.Faye Dell was born on June 16, 1932, in West, the daughter of Charlie and Rose Belle (Robinson) Brown. She was a 1950 graduate of West High School. Faye Dell married her best friend and teenage sweetheart, Jackie Clements, of Abbott on February 24, 1951 in West. She retired from Texas Parks and Wildlife in Waco after 25 years as an administrative assistant in the fisheries and accounting department. Faye Dell was a lifelong and faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of West where she served on various committees, her favorite being the co-sponsor of the Youth Fellowship in the late 1960's and she enjoyed signing in the church choir for over 40 years. Jack, Faye Dell, and many others, hosted large crowds of teenagers following home football games, with guest entertainers and lots of food in the church fellowship hall. Faye Dell especially enjoyed singing with her daughter, Gayle, and loved listening to Southern Gospel music. She enjoyed traveling to Branson, Missouri, reading romance novels and most recently working on completing a coloring book, while in the nursing home, for each of her grandchildren.Faye Dell was preceded in death by her parents and two sons, Bobby Don Clements and Larry Wayne Clements.Survivors include her beloved husband of 68 years, Jack W. Clements of West; daughter and son-in-law, Gayle and Dan Pullin of Lacy Lakeview; and two daughters-in-law, Beth Roberts and husband, Ray, of China Spring, and Diana Blakley of West. Faye Dell was known as "BigMama" to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchild. Her grandchildren are Tiffany Clements and partner, Dennis, Amy Grisham, Jason Clements and wife, Jill, Brad Pullin, Jared Clements and wife, Kristin, Tara Schulze and husband, Matt, Cameron Roberts, Kristen Baird and husband, Daniel, and Bryce Roberts; great-grandchildren are Brendon, Devin, Laynie, Liyah, Cason, Tatum, Cooper, Mason, Libby, Caitlin, Cash, Colter, and Jacob; and great-great-grandson, Brantley. Faye Dell is also survived by a brother-in-law, Jerry Clements and wife, Janet; lifelong friend, Bobbie Lee Luco; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of West or to the Salvation Army.Memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
