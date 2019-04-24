Elvice ClementsSept. 29, 1923 - April 20, 2019Elvice Clements, age 95, of Plano, formerly of West and Valley Mills, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Plano. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 25, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. Graveside services will be held 11:30 a.m., Thursday, April 25, at Chapel Hill Memorial Park in Waco. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, at the funeral home.Elvice grew up on a farm in Aquilla in Central Texas. She was the youngest of five children. She joined the Navy and proudly serviced our country during WWII. After the war, Elvice attended Baylor University on the G.I. Bill and earned a Master's Degree in Economics. She taught at both high school and community college levels in Waco until her retirement. Elvice had many wonderful friends during her retirement years. She was involved in different groups and organizations and always volunteered to be the Treasurer. Elvice had a wonderful marriage of over 50 years and one son. She always enjoyed the times in summer when her grandsons from California would visit.Elvice was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander Morris and Mary Ann Baker; husband, James Arnold Clements; son, Dean Clements; three sisters, Fay Ihlenfeldt, Olive Ihlenfeldt, and Hazel Hilliard; and brother, Gibb Morris.Survivors include two grandsons, Aaron Clements and wife, Kris, of Rocklin, California, and David Clements of Plano; daughter-in-law, Nanette Clements; great-grandchildren, Macie Clements, Fisher Clements, and Coy Clements; niece, Linda Crews; special friend, Dodi Spencer; and many wonderful nieces, nephews, other caring relatives and friends.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
