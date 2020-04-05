Wanda Cleere March 13, 1944 - April 1, 2020 Wanda Cleere, 76, of Waco passed away on April 1, 2020. Born on March 13, 1944, to Charlie and Margaret Morris, Wanda grew up in the Waco area. She married Herbert Cleere on January 10, 1964, and together they created a beautiful love story and family. Pecan Grove Funeral Home is coordinating a private burial at a later date at the Robinson Cemetery. In their earlier years, Wanda loved riding shotgun with Herbert on his long, cross-country truck drives. Some of her favorite road trips with him were those riding along the Pacific Coast Highway. She didn't need to visit museums or notorious attractions on these trips. Spending time with Herbert in the truck and enjoying the natural beauty of the area was enough for her and left her with memories that she loved to share with others for years to come. Wanda enjoyed gardening and reading, and was a well-known patron at the Waco Public Library. However, her greatest calling in life was caring for those around her. When her mother-in-law had a massive stroke, without hesitation, she immediately created a makeshift hospital room in her own home to care for her fulltime. Later, another bed was added in that room so that Wanda could provide care for her own mother when her health started to deteriorate. She also took care of her brother-in-law and his wife who were unable to take care of themselves. When her husband's health declined, she provided excellent care for him and never once complained about her own weariness or aches and pains. She cared deeply for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She considered many of her children and grandchildren's friends her own as well. She spent many summers keeping all of her grandchildren in her home, creating memories for them that they will never forget. Being called Grandma by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many others was one of her proudest titles. She loved talking about their accomplishments and watching them in whatever activity they were participating in. If you were around her very long, she was sure to share with you a "brag moment" or two. She was preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law, Evelyn Watson; her husband, Herbert; brother-in-law, Joe Cleere and his wife, Carolyn; brother, Johnny Morris and his wife, Carol; and sister, Judy Hitt. Her beautiful life and legacy will forever be cherished by all of those she left behind: sister, Shirley Owens and her husband, Lynn; son, Donnie Cleere and wife, Yolanda; son, Ronnie Cleere and wife, Gail; daughter, Sherry Scott and husband, Otis; grandchildren, Cody Cleere, Austin Cleere, Brandon Caserez, Brittany Chavez, Brittany Cleere, Zachary Cleere, Kristen Cleere, Joshua Kirk, and Tanner Scott. She considered Melissa Green and her daughter, Abbie, family. Great-grandchildren, Cash and Kaydence Cleere, Kason and Emerson Scott, Brayden, Bryleigh and Brooklyn Daniel and Kameron Mangrum; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
