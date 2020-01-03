Robert ClaypoolDec. 11, 1922 - Dec. 31, 2019Robert Harrison Claypool, Jr., 97, of Waco, passed away December 31, 2019. Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 4, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco, with Ken James officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco.Bob was born December 11, 1922, in Waco. He was on the cradle roll at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church shortly after his birth, and he remained a faithful member there until his death. He attended Brook Avenue Elementary and graduated from Waco High School in the class of 1940. He joined the Air Force as an officer, where he trained diligently as a bombardier on B-24 bombers, narrowly avoiding active combat due to the ending of World War II. He married M. Lee Ayres of Waco in 1946. Bob remained in the Air Force Reserves for 10 years, until the birth of his daughter, Jane, in 1956. He spent many years as Vice President of Rogers Delinted Cottonseed in Waco until his retirement in the late 1980s. He served his church as a deacon and as attendance clerk for many years. Bob was an avid golfer, car/train enthusiast, and dedicated himself to physical fitness.He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert H Claypool, Sr., and Helen Houston Claypool; wife, Lee; daughter, Jane; and numerous friends.He is survived by sisters, Elizabeth Gebhardt of Houston and Laura Dykeman of Beaumont; grandson, Jeff Lilly and wife, Tammy; and great-grandchildren, Grant, Charlotte, Clark, and Creed, all of Flower Mound.The family would like to thank the many staff and caregivers at Brazos Kidney Center and Ridgecrest Retirement Center who helped him survive many years on dialysis.Memorials may be made in Bob's memory to Columbus Avenue Baptist Church.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Claypool, Robert
Service information
Jan 4
Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
1:00PM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
