Vernon Robert Clarke, Jr.
Oct. 26, 1940 - June 28, 2020
Vernon R. Clarke, Jr., 79, of Hewitt, TX, passed away in Katy, TX, on June 28, 2020. He was born to Tennie C. Henderson and Vernon R. Clarke, Sr., in Giddings, TX.
He was a 21 year veteran of the U.S. Air Force and worked at Chrysler/Raytheon and M&M Mars. He was a faithful servant of St. Luke A.M.E. Church and a member of Waco NAACP. He was a community volunteer at J.H. Hines, Stella Maxey GED, Austin Food Bank, and McClennan County Elections Office.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepparents; sister, Greta; and brother, Donnie.
He is survived by his wife, Florence, of 55 years; daughters, Yolanda Clarke and Stephanie Clarke Davis (Rory); grandchildren Noah and Naya Davis; brothers Darrell Clarke (Barbara) and Edward Langham; stepsister, Virginia Green; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Viewing will be at 11 a.m to 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, at McDowell Funeral Home in Waco. Burial will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 9, at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, TX.
