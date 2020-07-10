Ruth King Clark Oct. 12, 1923 - July 7, 2020 Ruth King Clark, 96, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Providence Hospital, in Waco, Texas. Services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, July 11, at Oakcrest Funeral Home Chapel. Father Red Blevins will officiate. There will be no visitation. Ruth was born October 12, 1923 in Rising Star, Texas, to John Joseph King and Gertrude Eucille Cross. She was a 1941 graduate of Waco High School, a graduate of Vogue Beauty College and was a licensed cosmetologist and receptionist at Thompson's Beauty Salon for many years. She was a homemaker, a Baptist, and devoted to her Pomeranian, Molly. Ruth married James (Jim) Clark on November 3, 1942, in Waco, and they were married for 65 years until his death on February 8, 2008. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Baby Girl Clark; sisters, Mildred Wells and Donna Hunyar. Ruth is survived by her children: Carolyn Stipe and husband, Bill; Jan LaGrone and husband, John; and Judith Scrivner and husband, Randy. Also surviving are her grandchildren: John Stipe, Jim Stipe, Sam Stipe, Ella Ann LaGrone, Susan Russell, Paul Scrivner, Katherine Mayo and husband, Tyler, Robert Scrivner, Margaret Smith and husband, Ryan, and great-grandson Wyatt Smith. You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
+1
+1
Service information
Jul 11
Service
Saturday, July 11, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Waco man's near-fatal police encounter, wait in jail for mental health treatment highlight need for change, family says
-
Score is love-love: Former Super Centex stars Rodney & Stacey Smith, Shawn & Hali Bell found winning partners
-
Police: Man, 22, fatally shot after argument outside convenience store
-
Waco ISD prepares new curriculum model as schools prepare to reopen in fall
-
McLennan County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths as case count surpasses Bell County's
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.