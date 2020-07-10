Ruth King Clark Oct. 12, 1923 - July 7, 2020 Ruth King Clark, 96, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Providence Hospital, in Waco, Texas. Services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, July 11, at Oakcrest Funeral Home Chapel. Father Red Blevins will officiate. There will be no visitation. Ruth was born October 12, 1923 in Rising Star, Texas, to John Joseph King and Gertrude Eucille Cross. She was a 1941 graduate of Waco High School, a graduate of Vogue Beauty College and was a licensed cosmetologist and receptionist at Thompson's Beauty Salon for many years. She was a homemaker, a Baptist, and devoted to her Pomeranian, Molly. Ruth married James (Jim) Clark on November 3, 1942, in Waco, and they were married for 65 years until his death on February 8, 2008. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Baby Girl Clark; sisters, Mildred Wells and Donna Hunyar. Ruth is survived by her children: Carolyn Stipe and husband, Bill; Jan LaGrone and husband, John; and Judith Scrivner and husband, Randy. Also surviving are her grandchildren: John Stipe, Jim Stipe, Sam Stipe, Ella Ann LaGrone, Susan Russell, Paul Scrivner, Katherine Mayo and husband, Tyler, Robert Scrivner, Margaret Smith and husband, Ryan, and great-grandson Wyatt Smith. You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

To send flowers to the family of Ruth Clark, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 11
Service
Saturday, July 11, 2020
10:00AM
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Load entries