Marcella ClarkJune 24, 1941 - Jan. 13, 2020Marcella Jaggars-Clark Scott passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. Services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 18, at Liberty Hill Baptist Church in Moody, Texas, with Marc Lambert and Ryan Barnett officiating. Burial will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Killeen City Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 17, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, 6101 Bosque Blvd, Waco, Texas.Marcella was born June 24, 1941, in Miller County, Missouri, to Charles and Cora Ross Enloe. Marcella graduated from Russellville High School, Russellville Missouri. She worked at Grace Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing piano at church and all kinds of music.She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Timothy Jaggars; and two sisters, Ethel Lorene Jaggers and Mary Edith Bickmeyer.She is survived by her husband, Ray Scott; granddaughter, Madison Jaggars; brothers, Elijah Enloe, Ralph Enloe, Forrest Enloe, Norman Enloe, and Haywood Enloe; sisters, Elizabeth Kemper and Emily Chapman; and numerous nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave, Suite 1100N, Bethesda, MD 20814.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Clark, Marcella
