Jimmy ClarkDec. 30, 1955 - May 12, 2019Jimmy Clark, age 63, of West, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, May 18, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home.Jimmy was born December 30, 1955, in West Liberty, the son of William and Rose (Allen) Clark. He was a graduate of Westerville High School. On July 27, 2007, he was united in marriage to Brandy Young in Cedar Creek. Jimmy was a project superintendent for Mazanec Construction Company in Waco for over 23 years and was known as a master carpenter. He enjoyed fishing, building and working with wood, drawing, and painting. Jimmy was known as a very talented musician and could sing and play almost any instrument. He loved spending time with family, especially playing with his grandchildren and teaching them music and art.Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Ollie Spurlock.Survivors include his beloved wife, Brandy Clark of West; children, Wesley Young and wife, Aimee, of Ft. Worth, Deseri Williams of West, and James Abel and wife, Desiree, of Chillicothe, IL; siblings, William Clark, Jr. and wife, Cindy, Wendy Spurlock, Jackie Clark and wife, Pam, and Renee Stiles and husband, Tim; grandchildren, Cassandra Rowen, James Paul, Tristan, Layla Madison, Jozey Rayann, and Jacey James; and many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Arc of McLennan County or Waco Cultural Arts Fest.A memorial guestbook can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.