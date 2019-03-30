David Lee ClarkOct. 6, 1953 - March 28, 2019David Lee Clark, 65, of Waco passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Monday, April 1, at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, March 31, at OakCrest Funeral Home.A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's paper.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

