David Lee ClarkOct. 6, 1953 - March 28, 2019David Lee Clark, 65, of Waco, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, April 1, Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, March 31, at OakCrest Funeral Home.David was born on October 6, 1953, in La Junta, Colorado to Robert L. and Doreen J. Clark. He retired from Owens Illinois and also worked for the Waco Tribune Herald for many years. He loved to ride his Harley with his friends. He also enjoyed fishing and camping.He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.David was preceded in death by the love of his life, Shelly Ann Clark; parents; other family members and dear friends.He is survived by his daughter, Atina Rose Turrubiartez and former son-in-law, Frank; stepson, Jonathan Shankle and wife, Diana, of Colorado; adopted sons, Steven Clark of Frisco and David A. Clark and wife, Connie, of Lubbock; grandchildren, Carlos Turrubiartez, Deneise Loredo and husband, Adrian, Xaviana Turrubiartez and fiance, Dalton Neumann, and Abriella Turrubiartez, all of Waco, as well as Wesley, Jonathan, Garrett, and Lindsey Shankle, all of Colorado and Chyanne, Cloe, and Darryan Clark of Lubbock. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren; sisters, Lorene and Bonnie; and several nieces and nephews.He will be truly missed. "Forever he will ride with the eagles".Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
