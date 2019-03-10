Betty ChristianApril 30, 1925 - March 5, 2019Betty Jean Purvis Christian, the longtime coordinator of Baylor's Honors Program, died March 5, 2019.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 16, at the 7th & James Baptist Church. More details about Betty's life can be found at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

