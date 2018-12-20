Mary Alice (Matus) ChristensenSept. 15, 1940 - Dec. 18, 2018Mary Alice (Matus) Christensen, age 78, of Crawford, passed away Tuesday, December 18, 2018, in Waco. A Rosary will be recited 6 p.m. Thursday at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, December 21, 2018 at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in West.Mary Alice was born September 15, 1940 in West, the daughter of Otto and Louise (Sykora) Matus. She was a 1959 graduate of Reicher High School. She worked for Lott Vernon and Company as an accountant for 29 years before retiring in 2008. Mary Alice was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church in Waco. She was also a member of Catholic Daughter's of America in Bellmead, SPJST Lodge #66, and KJZT #11. She loved dancing and was known to be an excellent dancer. Mary Alice cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, who she would sacrifice anything for.Mary Alice is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Mark Christensen; and sisters, Dorothy Mae Rejcek and Margie Nainni.Survivors include her son, Paul Christensen and wife, Sherri of Crawford; sister, Hattie Macha and husband, Dennis of Burleson; three grandchildren, Brian Christensen and wife, Julie of Dallas, Derek Christensen and Tanner Christensen, both of Crawford; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff and nurses at Wesley Woods, especially those in the Oak Unit.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, or Red-C Catholic Radio 98.3 FM, 603 Church Ave. College Station, TX 77840. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
