Ruby Virginia ChismApril 23, 1928 - Jan. 2, 2020Ruby Virginia Ellis Chism passed to her Heavenly home on Tuesday morning, January 2, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, January 7, at Robinson Cemetery in Robinson, Texas, with Dr. Cary Killough officiating.Ruby was born April 23, 1928 in Portageville, Missouri, to Charles Ellis and Linnie Burch. Ruby married her high school sweetheart, James Chism, when he returned from World War II in 1946, and they moved to St. Joseph, Michigan, where they raised their family. Ruby worked for Heath Company in St. Joseph for ten years. She and James moved to Texas in 1978 to be closer to their sons, who had married Texas girls. She then worked in the office of Cox's Department Store in Waco for ten years until they closed. She was a long-time member of Meadowbrook Baptist Church in Robinson, where she sang in the choir.Ruby was predeceased by her husband; son, Ronnie; and infant grandson, parents, and two brothers, and three sisters.Ruby loved her family, and doted on her grandchildren. She is survived by son, Terry and wife, Becky, of Holiday Island, AR; daughter-in-law, Pat of Waco; grandchildren, Crystal Poe and husband, Mark, of Madison, AL, Jason Chism and wife, Elizabeth, of Gladewater, TX, and Timothy Chism and wife, Amanda, of Port Neches, TX; and great-grandchildren, Catelyn and Gabriel.A special thanks to the staff of Greenview Nursing Home and Interim Hospice for taking such loving care of Ruby. Thanks also to Meadowbrook's Homebound Ministry for lovingly ministering to her for the past several years.Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 710 N. 64th Street, Waco, TX 76710.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
