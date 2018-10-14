Johnnie Maye Meier ChildsMay 18, 1935 - Oct. 11, 2018Johnnie Maye (Meier) Childs, 83, of Waco went to her maker on Thursday, October 11, 2018 at 6:20 a.m. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 17 at 2 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S. 5th Street, with burial to follow. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd.She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Erwin and her son, John, both of Waco. She also leaves behind her sister, Emma Rean Pinkert of Temple as well as numerous nieces and nephews in the Temple area.Johnnie was preceded in death by her parents, John and Gertrude (Fabianke) Meier; sisters, Odell Baca and husband, Leo, Gertrude Herzog and husband, Charley, and Alene Arndt and husband, Reuben; and her brother, J.D. Meier of Waco.The guestbook is available at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
