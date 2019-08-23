Dakota ChildreJan. 31, 2001 - Aug. 18, 2019Dakota Lynn Childre, 18, of Mount Calm, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 24, at First Baptist Church, Hubbard, with Pastor Butch Boatright officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Calm Old Town Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her grandmother, Judi Childre. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 23, at Wade Funeral Home in Hubbard.Dakota was born January 31, 2001 in Hillsboro to Vicki Childre. She lived most of her life in Mount Calm and attended school in Mount Calm, Frost and Penelope. Dakota graduated from Penelope ISD earlier this year. To see Dakota, you would think that she was limited in what she could do. But make no mistake about it, she was as hard headed as they come, and she would let you know fast that she could do anything she wanted like riding a horse or driving a pickup and she wanted to go fast too! She was happiest when she got to sit in her Momma's lap and drive backroads in the truck, riding in a tractor with her Poppa or Uncle Brandon, hanging out with her Aunt Tommie or her best friend, Tabby, or pestering her baby brother, William "Bubba". Dakota even got her driving privileges suspended at Penelope school for going too fast in her motorized wheelchair and stealing brooms from the janitor's closet. Dakota was also a "Diva" and getting her hair and make-up done often was definitely a priority.Dakota defied odds and proved a lot of people wrong as she wasn't supposed to be here for more than three years. It goes without saying, she was placed in all of our lives for a reason and no matter what a doctor says, God gets the final word. Dakota would want all of us to remember that when things just aren't right or you are struggling with pain, just fix your makeup and trust that God's plan and purpose for you is the only thing that matters. Dakota had a free spirit and a smile that lit up the world, to know her was to know a true Angel, her eyes could tell you a hundred stories and her laugh was pure gold.She was preceded in death by her grandmother, "Nonna" Judi Childre, and her great-grandparents, Joyce and Cecil Childre.Survivors include her mother, Vicki Childre Hicks of Mount Calm; brother, William Sterling "Bubba" Hicks of Mount Calm; grandfather, Ronnie Childre of Mount Calm; aunt, Tommie Childre of Mount Calm; uncle, Brandon Childre of Mount Calm; sisters, Jennifer Harmon and Candace Garlett; niece, Keeley Garcia; three nephews, Bradly Garcia, Cooper Garlett and Connor Garlett; and numerous other extended family members and friends.Please sign the memorial guestbook for Dakota at www.wadefuneralhome.net.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
