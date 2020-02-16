Betty Rae Hearn CheviotMarch 10, 1931 - Jan. 24, 2020Betty Rae Kagay Hearn Cheviot passed away January 24, 2020, in Lakeway, Texas. She was born in San Antonio on March 10, 1931, into a large family.She was a student in the Alamo Heights schools and a member of the graduating class of 1948. While in high school she was an oboist, an officer, and drum majorette of the "Mighty Mules" band where she led the group in the Battle of Flowers parade.Upon graduation, she attended Stephens College, joined the Chi Omega sorority and transferred to the University of Texas where she met and married Doug Hearn in 1951.They moved to Waco, Texas, from Austin, where Doug continued his architectural career.BR, with her endearing nature and ability to draw people close by making them feel special, was welcomed immediately into the community. The family joined the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit and she became a choir member. She taught preschool at St. Paul's Episcopal Church School along with parenting their five children. Later she left teaching and became an agent for Jim Stewart Realtors where she was a top performer. She also was a member of the Jr. League of Waco.Her home was filled with love and laughter, family and friends, and a menagerie of animals, domestic and wild, lovingly brought home by her children. What a special treat it was to be in the Hearn home.In 1994 Betty Rae and Doug moved back to their roots in San Antonio where she joined Phyllis Browning Realty. Once again, with her love for people and outgoing personality, she excelled as a top performer.Betty Rae was preceded in death by her husbands, Doug Hearn and Edward Cheviot; parents, Frederick and Imogene Kagay; and siblings, John R Kagay, Margaret Taliaferro, Helen Watts, Mary Alice Caruth, and Jeanne Cotham.She is survived by her children Doug Hearn Jr. (Laura), Tom Hearn (Valerie), Cathy Fuller (Bob), John Hearn (LaVonne), Jim Hearn (Susi); nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and her loyal canine companion, Doodle Darling.A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, February 22, at First Presbyterian Church, 404 N. Alamo, San Antonio, TX. 78205In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of San Antonio or the charity of your choice.
Tags
Photo Gallery
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.