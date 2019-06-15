Lois ChelmoMarch 20, 1930 - June 12, 2019Lois M Chelmo passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 17, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, with The Rev. Larry Krueger officiating. Entombment will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, June 16, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Lois was born March 20, 1930, in Julesberg, Colorado, to George and Violet Berges.She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kevin; and one sister, Virginia Marshall.She is survived by her husband, Walter; two daughters, Karen Chelmo, and Kellie Chelmo; and grandson, Brayden Chelmo; three sisters, Debbie Schoenhals, Marilyn Wert, and Lorraine Berges; and one brother, Raymond Berges.Memorials may be made to the Lutheran Women's Missionary League, 801 Seminary Place, Ste. LO10, St. Louis MO 63105, or to St. Paul Lutheran Church LWML, Waco, or HOTACS – Heart of Texas Parkinsons and Caregivers Support, 1257 Drake Court, Waco, TX 76710.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

