Kellie ChelmoMarch 19, 1968 - Oct. 20, 2019Kellie Cherie Chelmo passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, in Irving, Texas. A Memorial Service will be 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 30, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1301 Hogan Lane in Bellmead, Texas, with Pastor Matthew Hardaway officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 29, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. A private burial will take place at Waco Memorial Park at a later date.Kellie was born March 19, 1968, in Austin, Texas, to Walter and Lois M. Chelmo. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waco and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Kellie was educated in Waco schools and graduated from Texas A&M at Corpus Christi with a bachelor's degree in social work, and later a master's degree in counseling. She was a licensed professional counselor and worked as a licensed therapist at Klaras Center for Families—Heart of Texas Region MHMR.Kellie's son, Brayden, was her pride and joy and she enjoyed attending his sports events. She made a point of letting him know she was there, as only she could with loud cheers!Kellie had a desire to help the underserved in the community and took pride in her job as a counselor and therapist to those in need. She had a fun-loving, kind, and generous spirit and enjoyed doing the unexpected for others.She was preceded in death by her mother, Lois M. Chelmo; and brother, Kevin Chelmo.She is survived by her son, Brayden; father, Walter Chelmo; sister, Karen Chelmo; long-time friend, Bethany Winslow; also aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends, co-workers and clients.In lieu of flowers, an education fund for Brayden will be set up at Educator's Credit Union, P.O. Box 20728, Waco TX 76702-0728. Memorials can also be made to the Klaras Center for Families.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.