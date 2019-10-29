Kellie ChelmoMarch 19, 1968 - Oct. 20, 2019Kellie Cherie Chelmo passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, in Irving, Texas. A Memorial Service will be 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 30, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1301 Hogan Lane in Bellmead, Texas, with Pastor Matthew Hardaway officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 29, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. A private burial will take place at Waco Memorial Park at a later date.Kellie was born March 19, 1968, in Austin, Texas, to Walter and Lois M. Chelmo. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waco and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Kellie was educated in Waco schools and graduated from Texas A&M at Corpus Christi with a bachelor's degree in social work, and later a master's degree in counseling. She was a licensed professional counselor and worked as a licensed therapist at Klaras Center for Families—Heart of Texas Region MHMR.Kellie's son, Brayden, was her pride and joy and she enjoyed attending his sports events. She made a point of letting him know she was there, as only she could with loud cheers!Kellie had a desire to help the underserved in the community and took pride in her job as a counselor and therapist to those in need. She had a fun-loving, kind, and generous spirit and enjoyed doing the unexpected for others.She was preceded in death by her mother, Lois M. Chelmo; and brother, Kevin Chelmo.She is survived by her son, Brayden; father, Walter Chelmo; sister, Karen Chelmo; long-time friend, Bethany Winslow; also aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends, co-workers and clients.In lieu of flowers, an education fund for Brayden will be set up at Educator's Credit Union, P.O. Box 20728, Waco TX 76702-0728. Memorials can also be made to the Klaras Center for Families.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

