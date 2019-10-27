Kellie ChelmoMarch 19, 1968 - October 20, 2019Kellie Cherie Chelmo passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 in Irving, Texas. A Memorial Service will be 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 29, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.

