Rosalio ChavezSept. 4, 1924 - Feb. 27, 2020Rosalio "Charlie" Chavez, 85, of Downsville, Texas, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with the Very Rev. C. Benjamin Magnaye as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 5:30 p.m., with Rosary service at 6:15 p.m., onMonday, March 2, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd.Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

