Lola Clara (Delores) Chavez

August 12,1936 - April 17, 2020

Lola (Delores) Clara Chavez was proceeded in death by her parents, Raymond and Gregoria Chavez; sister, Lois Chavez Hernandez.

Surivors include brother, Ramon Chavez; sons, Danny Lopez, Raymond Ray Lopez; daughter, Isabel Lopez Castaneda and husband, Alfredo. Mother of grandchildren Diana Casiano. Grandchildren, Raymond Casiano and wife, Siliva, Anthony Casiano and wife, Elizabeth, Soynia Lopez Childers and husband, David, Maria Sims and husband, Rashaun, Carlos Lopez and husband, Rodney, and Gabriella R. Castaneda; 16 great grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren.

