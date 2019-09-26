Frances Deleon ChavezMay 13, 1954 - Sept. 24, 2019Frances Deleon Chavez, 65, of Lorena, Texas, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm, Thursday, September 26, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with a Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 noon, Friday, September 27, at Sacred Heart Church, 2621 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX, with The Rev. Benjamin Magnaye as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Mooreville Cemetery.Frances was born May 13, 1954, in Mooreville, Texas, to Tony and Frances Deleon, Sr. She was a very loving person who always did for others. Frances loved any chance to spend time with her grandchildren, going to as many of their events that she could. She worked for the Fair family for 32 years and considered them her family. Later in life, she and her husband, Monico, went several times a week to karaoke. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.Frances was preceded in death by her father, Tony Deleon, Sr.She is survived by her husband, Monico Chavez; mother, Frances Deleon; children, Arthur DeLeon and wife, Karen, Monica Falcon and husband, Luis, George Chavez and wife, Maricela, and Marcus Chavez; siblings, Jesse Deleon and wife, Linda, Lucy Deleon, Ruth Deleon, and Tony Deleon, Jr. and wife, Diana; along with grandchildren, Reise and Raley DeLeon, Trevor Peck, Alonzo and Rebeka Falcon, and Christian and Madelyn Chavez.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
