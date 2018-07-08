J.D. ChastainMay 9, 1925 - July 2, 2018J.D. Chastain, 93, passed away, July 2, 2018, surrounded by members of his loving family at his home in Waco, TX. Family visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., July 14, 2018, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., Waco. Graveside services are pending at Fairview Cemetery in Grosvenor, Texas.Born, May 9, 1925, on the family farm in Grosvenor, Texas (Brown County), he was the son of the late Homer H. and Dora Baugh Chastain. He was the youngest of eleven children. He retired in 1980 from the Texas Department of Public Safety as Director of the Crime Laboratory Division, with 32 years of service. He was a WWII Navy veteran serving on the USS Saratoga (CV-3) in the Pacific, retiring from the Navy Reserve in 1978 at the rank of Captain.He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Ramon, Harvey, Morgan, Milton, Maurice, and Harold; and four sisters, Adelle Belvin, Odessa Adams, Lucille King, and Eleanora Maples.He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Ann; children, Dennis Chastain and wife, Lillian of Cypress, Marilyn Wood of Austin, Judy Chastain of Huntington Beach, CA, Randall Toungate and wife, Leslee, of Lorena, and Kim Kinerd and fiancée, Shane Bledsoe, of McGregor; twelve grandchildren and one great-grandchild.The family would like to give special thanks to Baylor Scott & White Hospice with recognition given to Debbie, Kay, Jose and Chance. In addition, the family would like to thank our granddaughter Brittany Fedler and daughter-in-law Leslee Toungate who stayed by his side many times lovingly tending to him with their RN skills.The family requests donations be made to The Veterans One Stop in lieu of flowers. Visit their website under giving back at www.veteransonestop.org or send to The Veterans One Stop, 2010 LaSalle Ave. Waco, Texas, 76706.Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.