Betty Lou ChastainJuly 24, 1925 - Feb. 20, 2019Betty Lou Chastain, 93, of Woodway, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at her daughters' house in Bruceville, Texas. Graveside visitation will be at 12:30 p.m., Sunday, February 24, 2019, funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m., at Waco Memorial Park.Betty was born July 24, 1925, in Caney, Kansas to Bess Akin. After graduating from Caney High School in 1943, she married Bobby J. Chastain on March 4, 1948 and they moved to Texas in 1954.Betty worked in the Fine Arts division of the Heart of Texas Fair voluntering her time for 50 years from 1966 to 2016.Betty was a caring daughter, devoted wife, and loving mother and grandmother who always took special care of her family with love and devotion. She will be remembered for her sweet smile, unique talents working with arts and crafts, and genuine caring personality.Betty was preceeded in death by her parents; and her husband, Bob of 63 years.She is survived by her loving daughter, Teresa Chastain; grandson, Joshua A. Baldwin and wife, Katie; and great-grandaughter, Lauren, of San Antonio, Texas.A special thanks to the exceptional nursing staff of Providence Hospice and Home Instead for their unwavering commitment to compassion and professionalism while caring for Betty during her final days.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dementia Society of America.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
