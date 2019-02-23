Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT TONIGHT FOR ALL OF NORTH TEXAS... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT SATURDAY FOR PARTS OF NORTH TEXAS... .AREAS OF DENSE FOG WILL DEVELOP OVERNIGHT AHEAD OF A LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM AND COLD FRONT. THE VISIBILITY WILL OCCASIONALLY FALL BELOW 1/2 MILE. THE FOG WILL LIFT WITH THE PASSAGE OF THE COLD FRONT BUT WINDY CONDITIONS WILL DEVELOP SHORTLY THEREAFTER. THEREFORE, A WIND ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR AREAS ALONG AND NORTHWEST OF A LINE FROM SHERMAN TO DALLAS TO COMANCHE FROM 9 AM UNTIL 6 PM SATURDAY. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST SATURDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN FORT WORTH HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST SATURDAY. * VISIBILITY...OCCASIONALLY FALLING BELOW 1/2 MILE. * IMPACTS...REDUCED VISIBILITY WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW-BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND THE VEHICLE AHEAD OF YOU. &&