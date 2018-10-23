Marcella CharanzaJan. 12, 1924 - Oct. 22, 2018Mrs. Marcella Charanza, 94, of West, passed away, Monday, October 22, 2018, in Waco, Texas. Mass of Christian burial will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, October 24, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bellmead, with Father Albert Ruiz officiating. Interment to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in West. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 23, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors.Marcella was born to Emil and Julia (Grones) Charanza in West, Texas. She was a longtime resident of West. Marcella was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bellmead. She married the love of her life, Henry Bomil Charanza om May 22, 1951 in Marlin, Texas. Marcella retired from Fleetwood Mobile Homes in the finishing department. Marcella enjoyed quilting, camping and fishing.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry Bomil Charanza; great-great-grandson, Weston Campbell; sister, Lillian Rose Ramsey; brothers, Victor and Adolph Charanza.Survivors include her daughter, Debora Jane Quiram and husband, Edward of Bellmead; son, Delbert Wayne Charanza and girlfriend, Brenda Henson, of West; daughter, Glenda Bond and husband, Billy, of Bellmead; grandchildren, Shanna Hicks and fiancée, Kelly Stone of West; great-grandchildren, Marc Campbell and Daniel Mosely and fiancée, Robyn; great-great-grandson, Hudson Campbell.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
