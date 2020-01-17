Mike ChapmanJuly 29, 1961 - Jan. 14, 2020Michael "Coach Mike" Bryan Chapman, 58, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Memorial Service will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 18, at Waco ISD Stadium. Visitation with the family will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 17, at the University High School Performing Arts Center (PAC). In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Coach Mike Chapman Charitable Fund at any of the three Community Bank and Trust locations.
