Gary Dwayne ChapmanSeptember 23, 1959 - Augusut 12, 2018Gary Dwayne Chapman, age 58, passed away Sunday, August 12, 2018 in Robinson, Texas. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, August 15, at 11:00 a.m. at Connally Compton Funeral Directors. Interment will follow in Robinson Cemetery in Robinson, Texas. Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 14, at Connally/Compton.Gary was born September 23, 1959 to Danny Ray and Georgia (Nelams) Chapman in Sugarland, Texas. He was the baby of five brothers. He was a longtime resident of Waco, Texas. Gary graduated in 1979 from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, Texas. Gary spent his career working in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice System. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Stephen F. Austin State University in Criminal Justice and Sociology. Gary married the love of his life, Mari Elizabeth Garner on March 11, 2006 in Waco, Texas. He retired in 2009 from Child Protective Services where he served as a caseworker. Gary received his Master's Degree from University of Phoenix in Psychology. He was always a voice for the children with whom he worked. He enjoyed collecting crystal, watching movies such as Star Wars, Star Trek, and Harry Potter. Gary also enjoyed watching his daughter dance.He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Hollis Chapman, Jeff Chapman, and Bobby Chapman.He leaves behind his wife of 12 years, Mari Chapman of Robinson, TX; daughter, Summer Chapman of Robinson, TX; brother, Michael Chapman and wife, Sharlotte of Indiana; and step-father, James Gray of Buna, TX.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
