Florine Chapman October 28, 1926 - May 27, 2020 Florine Ray Chapman passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at The Delaney at Lake Waco. A Graveside Service will be at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be the evening before the service at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Florine was born on October 28, 1926, in Waco, Texas. She was the only child of Mantie Vester Ray and Flora Orr Everett Ray. Florine graduated from Waco High School in 1944, and from Hillcrest Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1947, as a registered nurse. On June 25, 1949, she married Elvis Barker Chapman and they were married for 68 years. Florine was dedicated to Austin Avenue United Methodist Church and was faithful to the Monday Morning Prayer Ministry. She served on the Administrative Board, was a former member of the Board of Trustees, and a past President of the Evans Class. While serving as coordinator of the Meals on Wheels program at Austin Avenue, she supervised the renovation of the Meals on Wheels kitchen. She also chaired the Archives and History Committee of the church for many years. Active in the community, Florine was a member of the Historic Waco Foundation, Chi Omega Alumnae, Junior Shakespeare Study Club, and the Henry Downs Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She also enjoyed her time as a docent at the Waco Mammoth Site. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Barker. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Chapman Reding and her husband, Thomas; daughter, Millicent Chapman Johns and her husband, George; grandchildren, Michael Neves and his wife, Yvonne, Thomas Reding III, Matthew Johns, and Michael Johns; and two great-grandchildren, Samuel and Emma Margaret Neves. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels of Waco, 501 W. Waco Dr., Waco, TX 76707, or a charity of your choice. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
