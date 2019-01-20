Mary ChapaJan. 23, 1941 - Jan. 17, 2019Mary Chapa, age 77, of Groesbeck, passed away Thursday, January 17, 2019.Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, January 20, at Groesbeck Funeral Home.Funeral services will be aat 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 21, at First Baptist Church, Groesbeck, followed by burial in Faulkenberry Cemetery.She is survived by her son, Luis Chapa, Jr. of Groesbeck; granddaughter, Victoria Chapa of Waco; grandson, Gavin Carpenter of Groesbeck; great-granddaughters, Aurora and Athena Garza of Waco; sister, Josie and husband, Bill Roberts, of Corsicana; brothers, Jessie and wife, Maria Morales, of San Antonio, and Jim Morales of Normangee; and nieces and nephews.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.