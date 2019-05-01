Louisa Ybarra ChapaJune 19, 1927 - April 29, 2019Louisa Ybarra Chapa, 91, of Waco, went to be with Jesus on April 29, 2019.The visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 1, at OakCrest Funeral Home, followed by the Holy Rosary starting at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be 2 p.m., Thursday, May 2, at St. Louis Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.Louisa was born June 19, 1927 to Herculano and Damacia (Ayala) Ybarra. She worked at Owens Illinois glass plant for 17 years.Louisa was loving, joyful and very charitable, and will be missed by many, especially her family. She faithfully prayed the Holy Rosary nightly before she went to sleep.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willie Chapa; and two brothers.Louisa is survived by her daughter, Janie Gonzales-Shattuck and husband, Vern Shattuck; son, Frank Chapa and his wife, Sherry; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; several sisters; as well as many nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be Marshall Gonzales, Jr., Albert Gonzales, Jr., Jimmie Braswell, Frank Chapa, Jr., Robert Chapa, and Logan Chapa.Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
