Jesse V. ChapaApril 27, 1937 - Nov. 16, 2019Jesse V. Chapa earned his wings and began his lifelong dance in Heaven on November 16, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 19, at Oakcrest Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 20, at Primera Iglesia Bautista Church at 510 North 4th Street. Jesse was one of the fifteen children born and raised in Downsville by his parents Eufelia and Alejandro Chapa. He began working in the cotton fields at a very young age and because of his inquisitive and creative mind, a natural talent for envisioning and building things, he became a skillful and sought after Welder in Waco.Jesse was married to Rafaela (Chita) Chapa from October 16, 1954 until her passing on March 21, 1997. Together they raised seven children and were blessed to leave their legacy carried on through their twelve grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. In 2008, Jesse met and later married Lila Valdez and gained two additional children, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.Jesse had such a love for music and was proud to have played Bass for his church Worship Team at Primera Iglesia Bautista where he also served alongside his wife through community outreach activities.If you didn't find him in his workshop welding, building or sawing, he was either sketching out his next project piece at his drawing table or could be found playing his electric piano creating his upbeat tunes with a happy heart.Jesse never met a stranger, loved big, laughed a lot, fought this battle with such dignity and strength and was 'building' something through his last hours with us. In addition to his wife, Lila, Jesse is survived by his sisters, Gloria Wilson, Mary Medrano, Connie Perez; and brother, Alex Chapa along with his children and their families, Carmen Gonzales, Cynthia and Johnny Ruiz, Cathy and James Brown, Jesse Jr. and Judy Chapa, Michael and Regina Chapa, Janace and Tim McFatridge and Angela and Johnny Joe Ramos.The family would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and prayers. A special thanks to the Providence Medical Staff, CHF Clinic and Hospice Nursing. Additional gratitude is given to Joe Ivy, the family's lifelong friend and neighbor who has answered every call and has given of himself so selflessly. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that a donation be made to your favorite charity or to the Primera Iglesia Bautista Church of Waco.You may offer your condolences to the family or share a memory of Jesse at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
