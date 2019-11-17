Jesse V. ChapaApril 27, 1937 - November 16, 2019Jesse V. Chapa earned his wings and began his lifelong dance in Heaven on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 20, at Primera Iglesia Bautista Church, 510 North 4th Street. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 19, at OakCrest Funeral Home.A full obituary will appear in Monday's edition of the paper. You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

Tags

Load entries