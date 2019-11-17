Jesse V. ChapaApril 27, 1937 - November 16, 2019Jesse V. Chapa earned his wings and began his lifelong dance in Heaven on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 20, at Primera Iglesia Bautista Church, 510 North 4th Street. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 19, at OakCrest Funeral Home.A full obituary will appear in Monday's edition of the paper. You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Most Popular
-
Statewide Texas high school football playoff scores and pairings 2019
-
Blake Burleson: In an abyss of lies, I must finally depart from enablers of madness among us
-
Texas high school football scores, playoffs week 1: Nov. 14-15, 2019
-
Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 11 football
-
Man accused of breaking 6-year-old son's leg
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.