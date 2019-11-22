Eric ChanslerFeb. 22, 1966 - Nov. 15, 2019Eric Chansler, 53, passed away November 15, 2019. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, at New Horizion B.C. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

