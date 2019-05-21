Mary Huff ChannonSept. 18, 1925 - May 20, 2019Mary Elizabeth Huff Channon, 93, of Waco, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 23, at Robinson Cemetery, 620 E. Stegall Drive, Robinson, TX, with Pastor David Cozart officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.Mary was born Sept. 18, 1925, in Bell County to James and Emma Blagg.She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Virgil L. Huff, and her second husband, Buddy Channon.Mary is survived by two sons, Virgil Huff and wife, Glenda and James Huff; daughter, Elizabeth Pryor; two granddaughters; three grandsons; two great-granddaughters; three great-grandsons; and two great-great-granddaughters.The family would like to say a special thanks to Providence Hospice Place.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

