James Darrell ChaneyOct. 29, 1929 - March 8, 2019James Darrell Chaney, of Waco, passed away March 8, 2019, surrounded by his family. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 11, with burial at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday March 10, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, in Waco.James was born October 29, 1929, in Whitehall, Texas, to James Marvel Chaney and Jewell Cox Chaney. He had two brothers, Carroll Chaney and Charles Chaney, plus one sister, Jane Chaney Wright who all preceded him in death.On February 11, 1950, he married his wife and sweetheart of 69 years Billie Cotten Chaney. Together they had two sons, James Michael Chaney and wife, Brenda, and Earl Wayne Chaney and wife, Sue. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Lynn Chaney. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Michal Leigh Chaney Smith and husband, Matt, Adam Wayne Chaney and fiancée, Claire, and Kaci Elizabeth Chaney Faichtinger and husband Jeff; along with four great-grandchildren, Kailyn Nicole Smith, Jase Wayne Chaney, and Addyson Brooke and Hunter Gage Faichtinger.James spent his working days in the cattle business, primarily buying cattle for Miller Meat Company of Waco. Until his death, you could find him at Waco Livestock watching the cattle sale or at his favorite morning coffee shop with his famous "half a cup so it stays hot".Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
