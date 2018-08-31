Derrick ChadwickAugust 26, 2018 - August 26, 2018Derrick Chadwick, infant son of Billy and Lorena Chadwick, entered Heaven, Sunday, August 26, 2018.Private family graveside services are planned at Rosemound Cemetery.Survivors include Mom and Dad; big brothers, Zachary, Alex and Hunter; big sister, Nena; grandparents, Gary and Shelia Brown, and Rosa Arvizu; great grandparents, Linda Schonerstedt, and Luther Howse; uncles, Edgar Espinosa, Christopher Chadwick, Brandon Chadwick, and Paul Chadwick; and numerous other relatives and friends.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

