Edith CernosekDec. 30, 1928 - Dec. 31, 2019Edith Cernosek, age 91, of West, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in Waco. A Rosary will be recited 6:00 p.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel, followed by visitation until 8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 3, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in West.Edith was born December 30, 1928, in West, the daughter of Emil and Mary (Karlik) Gerik. She attended Aquilla High School and participated on the three-time State winning women's basketball team from 1944 to 1946. She graduated in 1946 and proceeded to attend Hill Junior College where the also played basketball. On November 14, 1955, she was united in marriage to Ben Cernosek in Abbott. Ben preceded her in death on October 12, 2003. Ben and Edith raised their family in West and were very active in the community. They owned and operated House of Flowers and Gifts in West for many years. Edith loved the flower business as she also worked for LaVega Flower Shop and Muhl's Flower Shop in Waco. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Edith was also a member of KJZT St. Ludmila Society #11, Catholic Daughters of America Court #829, St. Anne's Altar Society, and the 50/50 Club. She was an avid fan of the Texas Rangers and Dallas Mavericks. She enjoyed baking kolaches and cinnamon rolls, going on trips to Shreveport and Bossier City with her sisters, family gatherings, and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.Edith was also preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Mary Lyn Wolf; sisters, Leona Hanzelka, Mary Trice, Marcella Geisler, and Nancy Stenseth; and brothers, Edwin Gerik and Jerry Gerik, Sr.Survivors include her daughter, Mosie Holley and husband, Jim, of Waco; sons, David "Buddy" Cernosek of West and Benny Cernosek and wife, Lori, of Midlothian; grandchildren, Joanna Rogers and husband, Jonathon, Caroline Wolf, Catherine Holley, Cole Cernosek and wife, Kayla, and Abby Cernosek; great-grandchildren, Luke, Adalyn, Piper, and Mila; sisters, Betty Stanislav and husband, Leonard, Margie Goldberg, and Lucille Lednicky and husband, Jerome; brother-in-law, Paul Stenseth; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anne's Altar Society or the charity of your choice.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
Cernosek, Edith
Service information
Jan 3
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, January 3, 2020
2:00PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West
303 S. Harrison Street
West, TX 76691
