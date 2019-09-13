John CearleySept. 30, 1941 - Sept. 12, 2019John David "Dave" Cearley, of Moody, Texas, formerly of Austin, passed from this earthly realm to his heavenly reward on Thursday, September 12, 2019. He was a liver transplant recipient over 21 years ago, and fought a long battle with PBC. Funeral Service will be at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Liberty Hill Baptist Church, Moody, Texas. Interment will follow at Moody Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 13, 2019, at Liberty Hill Baptist Church, Moody.David was born September 30, 1941, in Austin, Texas, to Charles and Edna Leona Clark Cearley. He was a graduate from McCallum High School in Austin, Texas and advanced his education at Baylor University and Texas State Technical Institute. He married Dorothy Porter on October 2, 1970. He was a recognized and accomplished engineer at Huck, now known as Arconic, for 22 years, retiring due to his health in 1996.David loved his Lord and was pastor at Liberty Hill Baptist Church for several years and an interim for Bruceville Baptist and Cottonwood Baptist. He loved his family, his friends and his automobiles. Dave and Dorothy were old car enthusiasts and traveled many miles with the old car club.He was preceded in death by his mother and father.Left to cherish his memories are his beloved wife of 48 years; daughter, Debbie Bohannan and husband, Dennis; son, Porter Wright; grandchildren, Colby and wife, Amanda Bohannan, Julie and husband, Esteban Manjarrez, Kari Wright McKillop, Lindsey and husband, Stephen Melancon, Nick Wright, and Whitley Wright; great-grandchildren, Jude, Beckett, Eleanor Manjarrez, Lorelei, Sawyer Melancon, Mason McKillop, and Charlie Bohannan; brothers, Allen and wife, Peggy Cearley, Victor Cearley, and Richard and wife, Claudia Cearley; and special nephew, Ken and wife, Susan Cearley.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.